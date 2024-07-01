Open Menu

Larkana Police Conduct Snap Checking Of Vehicles For Muhraram Security, Arrested Some Suspects

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Larkana Police conduct Snap checking of vehicles for Muhraram security, arrested some suspects

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) On the instructions of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Larkana police conducted a general hold-up in the entire district ahead of Muharram on Monday .

A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas in which 15 auxiliary fighters and rapid response teams participated, hundreds of people were arrested in the search and combing operation and some suspects were detained by checking motorcycles and small vehicles.

It has been transferred to the police station. In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that the Larkana Police, under the supervision of the DSPs of the entire district, along with the fighters and IT staff, will conduct strict snap checking on the internal and external roads through the search app and CRI system.

He said that 580 people were checked out of which some suspects without identity documents were detained and transferred to nearby police stations.

SSP said that during the search and combing operation, 240 vehicles of various types were checked, from which undocumented motorcycles were seized and brought to the police stations, whose verification process is ongoing.

He said that during the combing operation, 70 people and 30 vehicles were killed in the range of sub-division Hyderi, 80 people and 30 vehicles in the range of sub-division Hyderi, 80 people and 40 vehicles in the range of sub-division Neodero, 120 in the range of Ratodero sub-division.

People and 40 vehicles, 100 people and 40 vehicles in the sub-division area and 90 people and 30 vehicles in the sub-division area of Bakrani were checked. He said that after checking the details and verification of the suspects and vehicles transferred to different police stations, innocent people and vehicles with documents have been released.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Larkana Bakrani Ratodero From Muharram

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

2 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan