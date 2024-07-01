- Home
- Pakistan
- Larkana Police conduct Snap checking of vehicles for Muhraram security, arrested some suspects
Larkana Police Conduct Snap Checking Of Vehicles For Muhraram Security, Arrested Some Suspects
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) On the instructions of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Larkana police conducted a general hold-up in the entire district ahead of Muharram on Monday .
A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas in which 15 auxiliary fighters and rapid response teams participated, hundreds of people were arrested in the search and combing operation and some suspects were detained by checking motorcycles and small vehicles.
It has been transferred to the police station. In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that the Larkana Police, under the supervision of the DSPs of the entire district, along with the fighters and IT staff, will conduct strict snap checking on the internal and external roads through the search app and CRI system.
He said that 580 people were checked out of which some suspects without identity documents were detained and transferred to nearby police stations.
SSP said that during the search and combing operation, 240 vehicles of various types were checked, from which undocumented motorcycles were seized and brought to the police stations, whose verification process is ongoing.
He said that during the combing operation, 70 people and 30 vehicles were killed in the range of sub-division Hyderi, 80 people and 30 vehicles in the range of sub-division Hyderi, 80 people and 40 vehicles in the range of sub-division Neodero, 120 in the range of Ratodero sub-division.
People and 40 vehicles, 100 people and 40 vehicles in the sub-division area and 90 people and 30 vehicles in the sub-division area of Bakrani were checked. He said that after checking the details and verification of the suspects and vehicles transferred to different police stations, innocent people and vehicles with documents have been released.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC for adopting measures to avoid likely damage from flood1 second ago
-
Bilal Yaseen urges businessmen to cooperate with govt5 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki tackles 689 emergencies in June12 seconds ago
-
Boy electrocuted10 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti issues 240 tenders for uplift projects.10 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson playing leading role in safeguarding women’s right: Fauzia Viqar20 minutes ago
-
Two die, three injured in Upper Kohistan accident50 minutes ago
-
CM directs to transport bodies of tourists killed in Neelum valley accident1 hour ago
-
Police hands document of house to family of martyr1 hour ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of policemen in accident1 hour ago
-
Middle aged man killed over old enmity2 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on Takhtbeg check-post2 hours ago