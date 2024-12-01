Larkana Police Conduct Targeted Operation, Arrest Suspect Gangs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Larkana Police conducted a targeted operation against organized gangs of robbers and anti-social elements in Kucha areas of the district on Sunday, set fire to the hideouts of robbers and criminals and recovered weapons and motorcycles and arrested a few suspects.
Larkana Police under the leadership of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso raided Doso Dara, Abad, Afghani band, Mourya band, Jhabbar Sheikh, Kati Mumtaz.
A targeted operation was conducted in different areas of the district including the prominent areas of Kati Mumtaz, in which a heavy contingent of Larkana Police and a large number of police mobiles took part.
According to SSP Larkana statement, the situation of law and order has been further stabilized by arresting a few suspects from various areas during the targeted operation. In order to create and further narrow the circle of criminals, the Larkana Police is still continuing the unstoppable series of operations under a comprehensive plan, while the arrested suspects, verification of arms and motorcycles is in progress, he told.
