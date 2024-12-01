Open Menu

Larkana Police Conduct Targeted Operation, Arrest Suspect Gangs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Larkana Police conduct targeted operation, arrest suspect gangs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Larkana Police conducted a targeted operation against organized gangs of robbers and anti-social elements in Kucha areas of the district on Sunday, set fire to the hideouts of robbers and criminals and recovered weapons and motorcycles and arrested a few suspects.

Larkana Police under the leadership of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso raided Doso Dara, Abad, Afghani band, Mourya band, Jhabbar Sheikh, Kati Mumtaz.

A targeted operation was conducted in different areas of the district including the prominent areas of Kati Mumtaz, in which a heavy contingent of Larkana Police and a large number of police mobiles took part.

According to SSP Larkana statement, the situation of law and order has been further stabilized by arresting a few suspects from various areas during the targeted operation. In order to create and further narrow the circle of criminals, the Larkana Police is still continuing the unstoppable series of operations under a comprehensive plan, while the arrested suspects, verification of arms and motorcycles is in progress, he told.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Fire Police Law And Order Kati Larkana Progress Circle Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan