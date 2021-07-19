Larkana police finalizes security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Imran Qureshi has said that the security measures on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha have been finalized and strict security plan has been chalked-out to avoid any untoward situation in Larkana district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Imran Qureshi has said that the security measures on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha have been finalized and strict security plan has been chalked-out to avoid any untoward situation in Larkana district.

He said this while talking to media-men at his office here Monday. The SSP said that he had directed for deployment of police personals at various sensitive points to ensure the law and order situation and control the street crime. He added that several police pickets had been established at various places including all main roads, religious places, hotels, business centres and other such points.

He further said that security was beefed up in different parts of Larkana to deal with criminal elements and control law and order situation adding, it is the out-most priority of police administration to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Imran Qureshi said that the crime rate in Larkana was decreased as compared to other districts and police force was performing the professional services round-the-clock to protect the public. There will be no compromise on law and order situation, which is our main responsibility, he added.

The SSP Larkana warned the criminal elements to surrender voluntarily to have police help in provision of justice, otherwise crackdown will be launched against law breakers very soon.