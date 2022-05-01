Larkana police finalizes security arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh on Sunday said the security measures on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr had been finalized and strict security plan had been chalked-out to avoid any untoward situation in Larkana district.

Talking to media-men here at his office, the SSP said he had directed the deployment of police personals on various sensitive points/places to ensure the law and order situation and control street crime.

He added several police pickets had been established at various places including main roads, religious places, hotels, business centres and other various points.

He said security had been beefed up in different parts of Larkana to deal with criminal elements and to control law and order situation.

He said it was a prime priority of police administration to protect the properties and lives of common-man.

Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said crime rate had been decreased as compared to other districts and police force performing the professional services round-the-clock to protect the public.

He said there will be no compromise on law and order situation, which was our main responsibility.