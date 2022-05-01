UrduPoint.com

Larkana Police Finalizes Security Arrangements On Eid-ul-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Larkana police finalizes security arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh on Sunday said the security measures on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr had been finalized and strict security plan had been chalked-out to avoid any untoward situation in Larkana district.

Talking to media-men here at his office, the SSP said he had directed the deployment of police personals on various sensitive points/places to ensure the law and order situation and control street crime.

He added several police pickets had been established at various places including main roads, religious places, hotels, business centres and other various points.

He said security had been beefed up in different parts of Larkana to deal with criminal elements and to control law and order situation.

He said it was a prime priority of police administration to protect the properties and lives of common-man.

Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said crime rate had been decreased as compared to other districts and police force performing the professional services round-the-clock to protect the public.

He said there will be no compromise on law and order situation, which was our main responsibility.

Related Topics

Police Business Law And Order Larkana Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

13 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

22 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

22 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

22 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.