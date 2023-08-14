Open Menu

Larkana Police Finalizes Security Arrangements In District On 76th Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Larkana Police finalizes security arrangements in District on 76th Independence Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Larkana district police on Sunday finalized a security plan for maintaining law and order situation during 76th Independence Day celebrations in the district.

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan issued orders to tighten security arrangements in the Larkana district.

A contingency plan has been issued by the Larkana Police to provide foolproof security to rallies and events.

In order to keep a close watch on the evil elements and suspicious persons throughout the district, a strict snap checking process was started on the entry and exit routes on the joyous occasion of Independence Day.

SSP Larkana also issued directives to all Sub-Divisional Police Officers of Larkana to ensure extraordinary security arrangements and security plan to ensure the protection of life and property of the public.

SSP Larkana has issued instructions to the officers and said that random snap-checking, picketing, and searching around schools, colleges, university, press clubs or other such places where programs, events and rallies are to be held in connection with Independence Day. All security measures including combing operations should be ensured.

Guidelines have also been issued to sensitize the police force on the sensitivity of the duty.

As per the orders and instructions issued by SSP Larkana, on-the-spot biometric verification process is going on across the district through search app device and Criminal Record Identification (CRI) system.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police Law And Order Larkana Independence Criminals Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

4 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

4 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

4 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

6 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

6 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

6 hours ago
UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

7 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

7 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

7 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan