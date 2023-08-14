Larkana Police finalizes security arrangements in District on 76th Independence Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Larkana district police on Sunday finalized a security plan for maintaining law and order situation during 76th Independence Day celebrations in the district.

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan issued orders to tighten security arrangements in the Larkana district.

A contingency plan has been issued by the Larkana Police to provide foolproof security to rallies and events.

In order to keep a close watch on the evil elements and suspicious persons throughout the district, a strict snap checking process was started on the entry and exit routes on the joyous occasion of Independence Day.

SSP Larkana also issued directives to all Sub-Divisional Police Officers of Larkana to ensure extraordinary security arrangements and security plan to ensure the protection of life and property of the public.

SSP Larkana has issued instructions to the officers and said that random snap-checking, picketing, and searching around schools, colleges, university, press clubs or other such places where programs, events and rallies are to be held in connection with Independence Day. All security measures including combing operations should be ensured.

Guidelines have also been issued to sensitize the police force on the sensitivity of the duty.

As per the orders and instructions issued by SSP Larkana, on-the-spot biometric verification process is going on across the district through search app device and Criminal Record Identification (CRI) system.