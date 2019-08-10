Larkana police finalizes security arrangements on Eid

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangish has said that the security measures on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha has been finalized and strict security plan was chalked-out to avoid any untoward situation in Larkana district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangish has said that the security measures on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha has been finalized and strict security plan was chalked-out to avoid any untoward situation in Larkana district.

He said this while talking to media here on Saturday, at his office. SSP said that he has directed the deployment of police personals on various sensitive points/places to ensure the law and order situation and control street crimes.

Several police pickets have been established at various places including on main roads, religious places, hotels, business centres and other points, he added.

He said that it is a prime priority of police administration to protect the properties and lives of common man.

He said there will be no compromise on law and order situation, which is our main responsibility, he added.

SSP Larkana warned the criminal elements to surrender voluntarily,police will help in provision of justice, otherwise crackdown operation will be started very soon, he said.