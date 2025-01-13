Larkana Police handed over two missing girls their heirs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Larkana police have handed over the two missing girls to their parents after searching for them in the limits of Saheer police station Mehar on Monday.

SSP Larkana Haseeb Javed Somar Memon said in this regard that the village of Wali Muhammad Gur of Mehar tehsil of Dadu district.

Two girls went missing from the area and they have been found and handed over safely to their parents, they said that 7-year-old Sawera daughter of Ahmed Ali Chandio and 8-year-old Alishafa daughter of Hassan Ali Chandio belongs to village Wali Muhammad Gur Tehsil Mehar District Dadu, who lost her way, Larkana Police have safely handed over the two girls to their heirs after necessary action.