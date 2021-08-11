Larkana Police holds flag march

The Larkana police here on Wednesday evening held flag march as part of Muharram security arrangements

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Imran Qureshi led a convoy of police vehicles and motorcycles which started from SP Office took a round of the whole city. SP Headquarters Larkana, DSPs, SHOs, Inspectors and Emergency 15 Jawans participated in the march.

Later, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana along with other officials of police also inspected routes of Moharram processions and sites of Majalis.

While talking to the media persons, the SSP said that a comprehensive security plan had been prepared to meet any emergency situation in Muharram and strict vigilance was being maintained over anti-state and anti-social elements.

He said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements made by the police adding, we are fully prepared to counter any attempt by the anti-social elements to harm the peace.

The Larkana Police have also setup pickets and started snap checking of the vehicles and suspected people with the help of Rangers.