Larkana Police Killed Wanted Daciot In Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) One dacoit was killed in an encounter with Larkana police and his pistol was seized here Saturday.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ahmed Chaudhry, the encounter between police patrol and bandit took place in the area of Gerilo Chowdigi, Nasirabad Road, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Rasheed Wagan. In a two-way exchange of fire, one bandit was killed, while two others fled from the scene.
The killed bandit was identified as Asad s/o Mumtaz Mastoi, resident of Tehsil Sijawal, District Kamber Shahdadkot. The search for the fugitive bandits is still going on, he added.
He said that the killed daciot was involved in serious crimes in various districts of Sindh, including District Hyderabad, District Kamber Shahdadkot and District Larkana.
According to initial information and CCTV evidence, the killed bandit was involved in robbery in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kinga during which he murdered Abdul Qadoos Narejo and injured Abdul Hanan Narejo, firing on the blind curve police picket in the jurisdiction of the Taluka Police Station, robbery at a general store on Miro Khan Road in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kinga, snatching a CD70 motorcycle from the Nazar Muhalla area in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rahmatpur and snatching eleven motorcycles including: three Honda 125 on Eid day from in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rahmatpur, the police statement said.
SSP Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry, has issued orders for awards and commendation certificates for DSP City/Civil Lines Saad Jabbar and his team for killing the bandit involved in serious crimes. The criminal record of the aforementioned bandit has been obtained and further evidences are being gathered.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana Police killed wanted daciot in encounter3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur, Chairman District Council review preparations for potential flooding3 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed US Consul General calls on Sindh Governor13 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur DC warns of imminent flood threat, urges evacuations13 minutes ago
-
Capital Police, ulema, committees pledge full cooperation for Rabi-ul-Awwal peace13 minutes ago
-
Orakzai administration organizes Naat, Qirat competition13 minutes ago
-
DC inspects flood embankments, relief camps13 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict action against crime, drugs and absconders13 minutes ago
-
DIKhan police launch crackdown on motorcycle one-wheeling, racers22 minutes ago
-
Cattle lifter arrested23 minutes ago
-
Two killed, nine hurt in road mishap23 minutes ago
-
Capital Police picket firing: two attackers arrested in injured condition23 minutes ago