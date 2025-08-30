Larkana Police killed wanted daciot in encounter

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) One dacoit was killed in an encounter with Larkana police and his pistol was seized here Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ahmed Chaudhry, the encounter between police patrol and bandit took place in the area of Gerilo Chowdigi, Nasirabad Road, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Rasheed Wagan. In a two-way exchange of fire, one bandit was killed, while two others fled from the scene.

The killed bandit was identified as Asad s/o Mumtaz Mastoi, resident of Tehsil Sijawal, District Kamber Shahdadkot. The search for the fugitive bandits is still going on, he added.

He said that the killed daciot was involved in serious crimes in various districts of Sindh, including District Hyderabad, District Kamber Shahdadkot and District Larkana.

According to initial information and CCTV evidence, the killed bandit was involved in robbery in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kinga during which he murdered Abdul Qadoos Narejo and injured Abdul Hanan Narejo, firing on the blind curve police picket in the jurisdiction of the Taluka Police Station, robbery at a general store on Miro Khan Road in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kinga, snatching a CD70 motorcycle from the Nazar Muhalla area in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rahmatpur and snatching eleven motorcycles including: three Honda 125 on Eid day from in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rahmatpur, the police statement said.

SSP Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry, has issued orders for awards and commendation certificates for DSP City/Civil Lines Saad Jabbar and his team for killing the bandit involved in serious crimes. The criminal record of the aforementioned bandit has been obtained and further evidences are being gathered.