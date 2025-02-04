Larkana Police Launched Crackdown On Criminals, Arrested Eight
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:35 PM
Larkana Police has launched a crackdown on criminals, arresting eight accused individuals, including those wanted for serious crimes
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Larkana Police has launched a crackdown on criminals, arresting eight accused individuals, including those wanted for serious crimes.
The operation, conducted under the instructions of SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry, resulted in the recovery of various stolen items, including a Mehran car, liquor, hashish, a stolen rickshaw, and valuable mobile phones.
Sehar Police arrested two accused, Yasin Khoso and Rajesh Kumar, with 240 bottles of liquor and a Mehran car.
Badh Police arrested drug dealer Ghulam Shabbir Laghari with 1500 grams of hashish.
Taluka Police arrested wanted accused Muhammad Bakhsh Chandio with 3000 grams of hashish.
Keti Mumtaz Police arrested wanted accused Naseem Burro with an unlicensed pistol and bullets.
Fatehpur Police arrested declared accused Jan Muhammad Gabol.
Ratodero Police arrested two accused, Irfan alias Mircho Jalbani and Arif Ghangro, involved in a theft case and recovered four stolen gas meters.
Mahota Police recovered a stolen Chingchi rickshaw and handed it over to its original owner.
Civil Lines Police recovered three stolen valuable mobile phones.
Market Police recovered a stolen valuable mobile phone.
Dari Police recovered two stolen batteries.
The police are continuing their investigation and interrogation of the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation2 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight2 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 113 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..7 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..7 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement12 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU12 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit12 minutes ago
-
PTM 2025 hosts prestigious Gala Dinner in Islamabad, strengthening Global Tourism Cooperation19 minutes ago
-
KE’s 220 MW hybrid project marks a milestone in Pakistan’s renewable energy transition19 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral cooperation19 minutes ago