Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Larkana Police has launched a crackdown on criminals, arresting eight accused individuals, including those wanted for serious crimes.

The operation, conducted under the instructions of SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry, resulted in the recovery of various stolen items, including a Mehran car, liquor, hashish, a stolen rickshaw, and valuable mobile phones.

Sehar Police arrested two accused, Yasin Khoso and Rajesh Kumar, with 240 bottles of liquor and a Mehran car.

Badh Police arrested drug dealer Ghulam Shabbir Laghari with 1500 grams of hashish.

Taluka Police arrested wanted accused Muhammad Bakhsh Chandio with 3000 grams of hashish.

Keti Mumtaz Police arrested wanted accused Naseem Burro with an unlicensed pistol and bullets.

Fatehpur Police arrested declared accused Jan Muhammad Gabol.

Ratodero Police arrested two accused, Irfan alias Mircho Jalbani and Arif Ghangro, involved in a theft case and recovered four stolen gas meters.

Mahota Police recovered a stolen Chingchi rickshaw and handed it over to its original owner.

Civil Lines Police recovered three stolen valuable mobile phones.

Market Police recovered a stolen valuable mobile phone.

Dari Police recovered two stolen batteries.

The police are continuing their investigation and interrogation of the arrested accused.