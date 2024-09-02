Larkana Police launches crack down against criminals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) In a bold move, the Larkana Range Police on Sunday night launched an operation against criminals near Pathan Wah and Jahan Wah in Salg Shikarpur, following strict instructions from Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana Range, Nasir Aftab Pathan.

During the operation, a fierce exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the injury of police officer Ghoram Ali, son of Moja Khan Jakhrani. The officer was hit by a bullet and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Upon receiving news of the encounter, DIG Police Range Larkana immediately communicated with SSP Shikarpur and Jacobabad, directing them to send additional personnel and an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) to the scene.

He emphasized the need to bring the accused to justice, stating that society must be freed from criminal elements.

The operation is part of a larger crackdown on the hideouts, dens, and robberies of Marfani tribes in the area. A significant number of range police personnel, led by SSP Jacobabad Syed Saleem Shah, are currently conducting operations against the criminals in Shikarpur district.

According to medical reports, the injured police officer's condition is out of danger.