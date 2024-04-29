Open Menu

Larkana Police Recovered Kidnapped Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Larkana police recovered kidnapped girl

Larkana police foiled an attempt of kidnapping a 20 year-old girl student of the 12th standard here on Monday and arrested two suspects of the gang involved in human trafficking

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Larkana police foiled an attempt of kidnapping a 20 year-old girl student of the 12th standard here on Monday and arrested two suspects of the gang involved in human trafficking.

SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan said that 20-year-old abducted student Sameera, daughter of Mohammad Nawaz, resident of Wahari, Punjab province, has been safely rescued.

He said DSP Hydari Ms.

Paras Bakrani, in-charge CIA inspector Ghulam Muzzamil Soomro and SHO Hydari sub-inspector Ashfaq Ahmad Shar Hyderi police station will conduct the investigation.

The SSP informed that the police have arrested three suspects of the group involved in human trafficking, Munir Ahmad Rajput and Kosaar Abbas Siyal of Multan.

He further informed that the interrogation of the accused and his accomplices was going on. The arrested accused have confessed their crime.

Related Topics

Multan Police Kidnapping Punjab Police Station CIA Student Shar Larkana Bakrani Mohammad Nawaz

Recent Stories

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Ma ..

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29

6 minutes ago
 60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to ..

60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..

6 minutes ago
 NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

9 minutes ago
 GCU to remain closed on May 1

GCU to remain closed on May 1

9 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations ag ..

Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers

9 minutes ago
 Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR ..

Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions

9 minutes ago
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains pol ..

Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%

11 minutes ago
 DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour ..

DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities

7 minutes ago
 'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, ..

'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village

7 minutes ago
 DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

7 minutes ago
 Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

7 minutes ago
 5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan