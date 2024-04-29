Larkana Police Recovered Kidnapped Girl
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:23 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Larkana police foiled an attempt of kidnapping a 20 year-old girl student of the 12th standard here on Monday and arrested two suspects of the gang involved in human trafficking.
SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan said that 20-year-old abducted student Sameera, daughter of Mohammad Nawaz, resident of Wahari, Punjab province, has been safely rescued.
He said DSP Hydari Ms.
Paras Bakrani, in-charge CIA inspector Ghulam Muzzamil Soomro and SHO Hydari sub-inspector Ashfaq Ahmad Shar Hyderi police station will conduct the investigation.
The SSP informed that the police have arrested three suspects of the group involved in human trafficking, Munir Ahmad Rajput and Kosaar Abbas Siyal of Multan.
He further informed that the interrogation of the accused and his accomplices was going on. The arrested accused have confessed their crime.
