Larkana police rescue 3 years old girl from kidnapping

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Larkana police on Tuesday rescued a 3-year-old girl from kidnapping, the accused escaped, a case was registered on the complaint of the child's father.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana has instructed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paras Bakhrani to arrest the accused and widen the scope of investigation.

SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that unknown suspects were trying to kidnap a 3-year-old girl Mashal Fatima Jatoi in the area of Ali Goharabad police station. The accused involved in the kidnapping have escaped and the case of such an incident has been registered under the complaint of Kamran Jatoi, the father of the child, under Crime No.

2024/64 Pakistan Penal Code 363, 511 PPC.

SSP Larkana said that DSP Hayderi Paras Bakrani has been issued instructions to widen the scope of the investigation including the arrest of the accused, and the accused involved in the kidnapping will be arrested soon. On the other hand, the child Mashal Fatima was safely handed over to her father who has also thanked the Larkana Police.