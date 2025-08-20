Open Menu

Larkana Police Reunites Missing Child To His Parents

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Larkana Police reunites missing child to his parents

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Under the leadership of Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, the tradition of reuniting missing persons with their loved ones continues by Larkana Police.

A child, Abdul Basit Seharo, who went missing from the jurisdiction of Darri Police Station on August 02, 2025, was traced to District Sukkur.The recovered child was reunited with his parents by Larkana Police.

The father of the recovered child expressed gratitude to SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry PSP, QPM, DSP Hyderi Ahmed Bakhsh Rahujo, Incharge Women Child and Protection Cell Inspector Amna Samoon, and the rest of the police team for their cooperation.

SSP Larkana has issued orders for commendation certificates for Incharge Women and Child Protection Cell Inspector Amna Samoon and Head Clerk Darri Police Station Nisar Ahmed Siyal.

