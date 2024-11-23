Larkana Police Shifts Drug Addicts To Rehabilitation Centers After Arrest
Published November 23, 2024
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Larkana Police and Anti-Narcotics and Crime Control Team have jointly started action against drug addicts on Saturday.
In this regard, under the leadership of DSP Paras Bakhrani, hundreds of drug addicts have been arrested from different areas of the city in police stations.
DSP Paras Bakhrani, while talking to the media, said that drug addicts have been detained in various areas of the city in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics and Crime Control Team. Anti these people Narcotics and Crime Control will transfer them to rehabilitation centers, where they will be treated.
She further said that in the past more than 100 drug addicts from Larkana have been transferred to centers for treatment and their treatment is ongoing.
