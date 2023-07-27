Open Menu

Larkana Police Tightened Security Arrangements Ahead Of Ashura

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Larkana police tightened security arrangements ahead of Ashura

On the instructions of SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Larkana Police have tightened the security arrangements ahead of Ashura

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Larkana Police have tightened the security arrangements ahead of Ashura.

In this regard, under the supervision of ASP City Larkana Atiqur Rahman Mekan along with all the DSPs and SHOs, on Thursday have been conducted search and combing operations in various areas and special checking points have been established at the entrances and exits of the district.

While using modern technology including comprehensive search of vehicles and suspects, biometric verification of suspects was done through criminal record identification and search app.

During the search and combing operation, the police also checked the people present at residential hotels, guest houses and tea hotels, where dozens of people without identification documents were detained from the limits of different police stations and shifted to different police stations, whose information was checked.

are going, against whom action has been taken as per the rules and law, The Larkana Police also issued instructions to the citizens living in the areas where the main mourning procession passes, while regularly checking the passenger vehicles entering the city from New Bus Terminal, Railway Station, Sheikh Zayed Chowk, Mirokhan Chowk, Ataturk Tower. Register in the nearest police station the complete details of the guest who have came from outside or is staying in any house.

On the other hand, instructions have been issued by the SSP Larkana to check vacant and suspicious places across the city and citizens should not go out without any identity documents.

