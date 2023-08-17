Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to remember journalist Jan Muhammad

A candlelight vigil was held at Larkana Press Club on Thursday to pay tribute to renowned journalist and Bureau Chief of a private Sindhi TV channel Jan Muhammad Mahar

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A candlelight vigil was held at Larkana Press Club on Thursday to pay tribute to renowned journalist and Bureau Chief of a private Sindhi tv channel Jan Muhammad Mahar.

All the office bearers of the Press Club, members of the club, journalists, cameramen, photographers and people from different walks of life gathered there to reminisce Jan Muhammad Mahar and placed flowers and candles light vigil in front of the photo of the martyred Jan Muhammad Mahar.

On the occasion, a special prayer for Jan Muhammad Mahar was offered.

Ghulam Murtaza Kalhoro, Naveed Larik, Dr. Moula Bakhsh Kalhoro, Sarkesh Sadhayo, Zafar Ali Abro, Munir Ahmed Soomro, Munawwar Rind, Abdul Qadir Jagerani, Dr. Baddarddin Sheikh, Salamat Ali Abro, Muhammad Idrees Balouch and others said that an unsuccessful attempt was made to suppress the voice of journalists of Sindh by brutally killing Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar, but the journalists of Sindh were forced to raise their voice.

They said that an FIR has been lodged in the Jan Muhammad Mahar incident and the Sukkur police have claimed that they have arrested some of the facilitators, but the failure of the police to arrest the real killers is clear proof of the failure of the police.

They further said that the JIT which has been formed on the incident of Jan Muhammad Mehar's murder, but even before that, JITs were formed to investigate such high-profile cases, but they could not reach any conclusion.

The journalist community of Larkana demanded that all the accused involved in the murder of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar should be arrested and justice should be done.