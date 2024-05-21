Larkana range Police recover 10 hostages.DIG Larkana

Larkana Range Police on Tuesday safely rescued 10 hostages who were kidnapped at different times during 24 hours

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Larkana Range Police on Tuesday safely rescued 10 hostages who were kidnapped at different times during 24 hours.

In this regard, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Nasir Aftab said that an efficient and targeted operation against dociots is going on in the slum areas of Larkana Range, Kashmore- Khandkakot and Jacababad police have rescued 10 hostages safely, Sardar Kundrani was among the rescued.

Altaf Hussain, Mukhtiar Pathan, Faiq Malik, Muhammad Abbas Kharal Rashid Rahmani, Dildar Pahor, Khadim Sarki, Muhammad Sarki and Mudassar Sarki.

DIG Larkana has said that we will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice. A targeted operation is underway to recover the abducted hostages. The other hostages will also be recovered soon.