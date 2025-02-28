Larkana SEZ Offers 10 Year Exemption From Income Tax: Ikramullah Dharejo
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Friday, said that the Sindh government is offering incentives to attract investment in the province and Larkana Special Economic Zone (LSEZ) has been granted exemptions in income tax and custom duties.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here to discuss in detail the Industrial policy and incentives to industrialists and investors to encourage establishment of new industries in the province, said a statement issued here.
The minister said that the Sindh government has announced attractive incentives for investors and developed a cooperation mechanism at all levels to promote investment in the province.
The purpose of these incentives is to promote the establishment of new industries in the province and creation of better employment opportunities, he stated.
Investors in Larkana Special Economic Zone are exempted from income tax for ten years while exemptions were also offered in Customs Duty on export of machinery for LSEZ, , Dharejo informed.
Secretary Industry and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, Secretary Investment board Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar and representatives of business community Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Asif Karim and others attended the meeting.
