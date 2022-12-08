UrduPoint.com

Larkana To Observe World Anti Corruption Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Like other parts of the Country, International Anti-Corruption day will be observed here on Friday

The slogan of the day this year is "Corruption Free Pakistan, Our Unity".

The slogan of the day this year is "Corruption Free Pakistan, Our Unity".

The aim of organizing such events is to raise public awareness about corruption and what the people can do to fight it.

In order to eradicate corruption from all the government departments, Divisional Administration Larkana with collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Establishment Larkana division is organizing an awareness walk to observe International Anti-Corruption Day.

The walk will start from Commissionerate Building Larkana at 9.

00 a.m on Friday and end at Press Club Larkana.

Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Ali Leghari and Officials of Anti-corruption will lead the awareness walk.

The Divisional and District Heads of various national building departments, teachers, students, representatives of various walks of life, social workers and NGOs will participate in the walk.

The anti-corruption day will be highlighted with banners, placards and panaflex under the title "Corruption Free Pakistan, Our Unity".

Commissioner Larkana Division has called the parties related to different fields of life to participate in the walk.

