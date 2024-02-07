Open Menu

Larkana Voters To Cast Their Vote On Feb 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM

A total of 865,829 male and female voters will exercise their right to vote in two National Assembly and four provincial assembly constituencies of Larkana district on February 8

735 polling stations have been established in the district for all the voters, including 229 for men, 225 for women and a total of 277 polling stations.

While 2489 booths have been built in all the polling stations, including 1297 polling booths for men and 1192 polling booths for women.

On the other hand, the Election Commission has declared 374 polling stations of the district as highly sensitive, 30 polling stations as sensitive and 331 polling stations as normal. CCTV cameras have been installed at the polling stations which have been declared highly sensitive by the Election Commission.

