Larkanians Shows Vigor, Zeal And Enthusiasm To Celebrate I.Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) As the Pakistan's 77th Independence Day is nearing, the enthusiasm and the zeal is soaring among the people belonging to every walk of life in Larkana to celebrate the day, especially children are showing their vigor, zeal and traditional enthusiasm to celebrate 14th August, the Independence Day of Pakistan, as the sale of national flags and other items is underway in full swing in all main bazaars of the Larkana city.
Go to any market, road side, or a small mohallah shops, and the items most prominently displayed are small Pakistani paper flags, Badges, paper caps, buntings and even large flags.
"Children of course are most eager to buy these items," a shopkeeper of a book store in Bunder Road Larkana said.
Apart from official arrangements to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, people of all age groups are making arrangements on their own by decorating their houses and streets and organizing functions.
A visit to main bookstores in Larkana city showed a great national fervor among the people, who were busy in buying different items to express their enthusiasm for celebrating the Independence Day.
In commercial areas like, Shahi bazaar, Bunder Road, Pakistani Chowk and Jelius Bazaar Larkana, Station Road, Jinnah Bagh Chowk, shopkeepers have set up special stalls for flags and other items.
Booksellers and shopkeepers say stickers and hand held Pakistani stickers are in most demand.
The bazaars are decorated with national flags where stalls of colorful buntings, Pakistani flag buntings, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other national heroes had been set up and badges, caps, balloons and shirts inscribed with "Jashan-e-Azadi Mubarak" were stacked in large numbers.
"However the sale will gain momentum before 14th August," a shopkeeper said.
A public holiday, August 14 reminds every one of the sacrifices which were rendered to carve out a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent.
"It is our moral obligation to remind our children of the importance of independence. We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam who struggled for the rights of the Muslims of Sub-continent and gave us Pakistan," said a high school teacher Muhammad Ali Ansari. Talking to this scribe on Sunday, shopkeepers Farooq Shah, Naeem Soomro, Muhammad Aameer Qureshi and Imdad Ali Shaikh said the people especially, the children and youth keep visiting from morning till late evening to buy the item required by them to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.
They expressed pride that sale of Jashn-e-Azadi items increased every year, which was an indication of rising national fervor among people to celebrate their Independence Day.
They said people of all age visit the stalls and shops, as persons even in 18s to 40s buy national flags to hoist on their cycles, motorcycles, cars, jeeps, offices and houses and children mostly buy badges, shirts, caps etc.
Children of age 5 to 14 years having excitement and enthusiasm rushed to various stalls with their parents to purchase Independence Day items to celebrate August 14 in their respective schools houses and streets.
