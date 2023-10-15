Larkano Sports festival starts in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP on Saturday evening inaugurated the 6-day Larkano Sports Festival-2023, at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium Larkana. The Festival is organized by the Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Different games including cricket, Badminton, Volleyball, and others will be played during the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Soomro said that this festival had provided the opportunity for converging the sportsmen of the district in one place.

He said that competition of various games and sports also inculcated the spirit of contest and mutual understanding.

Earlier, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar welcomed the guests and presented Shields and traditional Sindh Ajrak and Caps.

Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Deputy Mayor LMC Muhammad Ameen Shaikh, Munir Ahmed Soomro, Asghar Khichi, Muhammad Panjal Sangim Chairmen of various Town Municipal Committees, Union Committees, PP leaders and workers were present on the occasion.