Lasani Chicken affectees urge early recovery of Rs 80 billion looted amount

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of Lasani Chicken and Chicks and Lasani Oil Traders affectees on Wednesday apprised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal about the looting of their hard-earned Rs 80 billion on fake promise of inflated profits and exaggerated profits.

The delegation informed the NAB chairman that Chief Executive Officer Lasani Chicken and Chicks and Lasani Oil Traders Anees-ur-Rehman and others had devoured the investments of over 46,000 affectees. The management of Lasani Chicken and Chicks and Lasani Oil Traders had already vanished by closing their offices and not responding affectees' telephone calls.

NAB Chairman directed the Director General NAB Lahore to take strict action against the looters of Rs 80 billion, and nab the culprits sans caring about their status.

A Special Cell should be set up in NAB Lahore under the direct supervision of Justice Javed to recover the looted amount of the affectees.

The Chairman said that the NAB had already recovered Rs 7 billion from Double Shah, Rs 24 billion from Fazaia Housing Society, Karachi and returned the looted money to their respective affectees.

The accountability court Islamabad had imposed Rs 9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsan and others in Mudarba scam.

Justice (R) Javed assured the affectees of Lasani Chicken and Chicks and Lasani Oil Traders that the bureau would utilize all available resources to recover the looted amount besides punishing the culprits who devoured people's Rs 80 billion.

The delegation thanked the chairman for giving them patient hearing and lauded the services rendered by the bureau for eradication of corruption.