UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lasani Chicken Affectees Urge Early Recovery Of Rs 80 Billion Looted Amount

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Lasani Chicken affectees urge early recovery of Rs 80 billion looted amount

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of Lasani Chicken and Chicks and Lasani Oil Traders affectees on Wednesday apprised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal about the looting of their hard-earned Rs 80 billion on fake promise of inflated profits and exaggerated profits.

The delegation informed the NAB chairman that Chief Executive Officer Lasani Chicken and Chicks and Lasani Oil Traders Anees-ur-Rehman and others had devoured the investments of over 46,000 affectees. The management of Lasani Chicken and Chicks and Lasani Oil Traders had already vanished by closing their offices and not responding affectees' telephone calls.

NAB Chairman directed the Director General NAB Lahore to take strict action against the looters of Rs 80 billion, and nab the culprits sans caring about their status.

A Special Cell should be set up in NAB Lahore under the direct supervision of Justice Javed to recover the looted amount of the affectees.

The Chairman said that the NAB had already recovered Rs 7 billion from Double Shah, Rs 24 billion from Fazaia Housing Society, Karachi and returned the looted money to their respective affectees.

The accountability court Islamabad had imposed Rs 9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsan and others in Mudarba scam.

Justice (R) Javed assured the affectees of Lasani Chicken and Chicks and Lasani Oil Traders that the bureau would utilize all available resources to recover the looted amount besides punishing the culprits who devoured people's Rs 80 billion.

The delegation thanked the chairman for giving them patient hearing and lauded the services rendered by the bureau for eradication of corruption.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Lahore Corruption Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Oil Fine Money Mufti All From Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

10 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

30 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

30 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

30 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.