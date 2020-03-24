Lasbela administration in position to prevent outbreak of corona; Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LASBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that the district administration and all stake holders are in a position to prevent the spread of corona virus at Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub.

District Administration has provided all the basic requirements for medical staff safety including thermal Gun, oxygen cylinder, diagnostic equipment of corona virus with the assistance of manufacturers, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fortunately, he said, yet no case of corona has been reported in Lasbela.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela said that All the officers, including the district police, are ensuring the implementation of the lockdown announced by the government.

The deputy Commissioner said that quarantine isolation wards have been set up across the district to protect the citizens from corona. The government is utilizing all available resources for the protection of the citizens.