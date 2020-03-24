UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lasbela Administration In Position To Prevent Outbreak Of Corona; Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:27 PM

Lasbela administration in position to prevent outbreak of corona; Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that the district administration and all stake holders are in a position to prevent the spread of corona virus at Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub

LASBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that the district administration and all stake holders are in a position to prevent the spread of corona virus at Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub.

District Administration has provided all the basic requirements for medical staff safety including thermal Gun, oxygen cylinder, diagnostic equipment of corona virus with the assistance of manufacturers, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fortunately, he said, yet no case of corona has been reported in Lasbela.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela said that All the officers, including the district police, are ensuring the implementation of the lockdown announced by the government.

The deputy Commissioner said that quarantine isolation wards have been set up across the district to protect the citizens from corona. The government is utilizing all available resources for the protection of the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Lasbela Hub All From Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat AGM approves full-year 2019 dividends of ..

46 minutes ago

Tecno gets $3.4 million orders within minutes afte ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law turning ADX to public ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues decision appoin ..

1 hour ago

Control room being set up to guide citizens during ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Orders Regions to Close Night Club ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.