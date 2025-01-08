Open Menu

Lasbela Coach-truck Collision Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A devastating collision between a passenger coach and a truck left at least two people dead and several others injured in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Lasbela district of Baluchistan.

According to Police sources, the accident occurred at Zero Point in Lasbela, where the coach and truck crashed into each other, resulting in the immediate death of two passengers, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to district headquarter Uthal hospitals, where they are receiving medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but officials suspect speeding and reckless driving may have contributed to the tragedy.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and authorities have promised to take action against those responsible.

