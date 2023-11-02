Open Menu

Lasbela Police Arrests Bike Lifter, Recover Stolen Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Lasbela, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) In-charge CIA Lasbela, Muhammad Amin Lassi, with his team on Thursday carried out an operation and arrested a bike lifter

along with the stolen motorcycle.

The operation was done on the special instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Captain (retd) Naveed Alam.

The motorcyclist was stopped at the check post who was coming from Karachi at the RCD Road Vayaro Othal. In preliminary investigation the motorcycle rider disclosed his name as Muhammad Anwar resident near Abu Qasim Masjid Karachi.

The accused told police that the motorcycle was stolen from the limits of Aram Bagh police station in Karachi.

The police arrested the accused and seized the stolen motorcycle and registered a case against him in Othal police station and started further investigation.

