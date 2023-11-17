Open Menu

Lasbela Uni Hosts Closing Ceremony For PM's Badminton League

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The closing ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth Sports League Badminton Competition was conducted by Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water, and Marine Science Uthal on Friday at Tameer-e-Nau College, Quetta.

Organized by the Higher education Commission (HEC), the competition involved players aged between 15 to 25 years, participating in 12 different sports games.

Dr. Mohammad Rashad, the Director of NAB, served as the Chief Guest for the program. The event was also attended by Deputy Director Khuram Shehzad, Principal Abid Maqsood of Tameer-e-Nau College, and a significant number of students.

Speaking to the students, Dr. Mohammad Rashad, the Director of NAB, praised their accomplishments in sports and motivated them to actively contribute to creating a society free from corruption.

He mentioned that NAB, much like other institutions, remains steadfast in supporting the younger generation and providing them with training.

Various games competitions have been organized among university students in Balochistan. Additionally, with the assistance of the Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Quetta, competitions have been arranged for students from schools and colleges.

NAB Balochistan acknowledges that the progress of our country hinges on the contributions of vibrant youth, and it recognizes that positive transformations are achievable primarily through their involvement. To conclude the program, the Director of NAB, along with other participants, awarded prizes, medals, and shields to the students declared as winners in the competition.

