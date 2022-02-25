Laser DCR performed in Hayatabad Medical Complex for first time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar (MTI-HMC) has started Laser Dacryocystorhinostomy (L-DCR) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa making the HMC first public sector hospital to introduce the facility in the province.

To kick start the service, a live surgery workshop was conducted here on Friday where trainee medical officers of Ophthalmology were given firsthand experience on the procedure, says a press release issued here.

In this connection, with the support of the Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan, expert surgeons from Aga Khan Hospital Karachi were available at the workshop to share their expertise with the Ophthalmology team and trainees.

Dr. Shehzad Faisal, Hospital Director HMC, Professor Dr. Sanaullah Jan, Director Pakistan Institute of Community Ophthalmology, Dr. Naaz Ullah, Associate Professor Opthalmology HMC, surgeons from Lady Reading Hospital, TMOs, and other staff members of the hospital attended the workshop.

On the occasion Dr. Naaz Ullah explains that "L-DCR is a reliable and fast procedure in the treatment; it enables an obstructed lacrimal sac to be opened through an intranasal approach, avoiding the need for a skin incision.

Moreover, the success rate of this surgery is around 90%", he said.

He further added that besides painless procedures this will cost beneficial for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"HMC is always ready to welcome unique ideas and innovations in medicine to better facilitate public in healthcare. We are thankful to Health Department for their continued support", said Dr. Shahzad Faisal.

Dr. Sanaullah on this occasion said that HMC is the first public sector hospital to start L-DCR. By adopting a fully up-to-date method and medical equipment HMC made it more advanced among other MTIs of the province", he said.