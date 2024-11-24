Laser Lithotripsy Starts At Jinnah Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The latest laser treatment for urinary stones (Laser Lithotripsy) started at Jinnah Hospital from Sunday.
A medical team, led by Professor Naveed Iqbal and Assistant Professor Dr. Shabbir Chaudhry, operated on various kidney patients without using any surgery tool or method.
Dr.
Shabbir Chaudhry told APP that due to the untiring efforts of Chairman board of Management Dr. Gohar Ijaz, a costly treatment has been made available for free at the hospital. He fulfilled another promise for serving the ailing humanity, he added
He said Jinnah Hospital had become the first health unit to provide the modern treatment facility.
