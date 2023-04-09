Lashkari trying for hockey promotion in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of Balochistan Hockey Association, Nawabzada Mir Haji Lashkari Raisani on Sunday said that Balochistan's sports department and Hockey Association were taking measures to promote the national sport of hockey in the province and to bring the new talent of players.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration of the Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Ramazan Mubarak Hockey League in connection with the Ramazan Sports Festival under the auspices of the Balochistan Sports Department.

He said that hockey was declining in Pakistan, we were trying to bring hockey forward and make Balochistan the center of this game in Pakistan.

The officials of Balochistan Hockey Association should work hard to regain the lost position of hockey so that hockey can be promoted in the province, he said.

Earlier, he formally started the tournament by putting the ball short in hockey.

Provincial Director Domestic Development Habibullah Kakar, Balochistan Hockey Association President Amjad Sati, Vice President Chaudhry Shabbir, General Secretary Syed Amin and others were present on this occasion.

Later, an exhibition match was played between Quetta Youth Hockey Club and Barni Hockey Club in connection with the tournament