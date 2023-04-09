Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Lashkari Trying For Hockey Promotion In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Lashkari trying for hockey promotion in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of Balochistan Hockey Association, Nawabzada Mir Haji Lashkari Raisani on Sunday said that Balochistan's sports department and Hockey Association were taking measures to promote the national sport of hockey in the province and to bring the new talent of players.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of the inauguration of the Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Ramazan Mubarak Hockey League in connection with the Ramazan Sports Festival under the auspices of the Balochistan Sports Department.

He said that hockey was declining in Pakistan, we were trying to bring hockey forward and make Balochistan the center of this game in Pakistan.

The officials of Balochistan Hockey Association should work hard to regain the lost position of hockey so that hockey can be promoted in the province, he said.

Earlier, he formally started the tournament by putting the ball short in hockey.

Provincial Director Domestic Development Habibullah Kakar, Balochistan Hockey Association President Amjad Sati, Vice President Chaudhry Shabbir, General Secretary Syed Amin and others were present on this occasion.

Later, an exhibition match was played between Quetta Youth Hockey Club and Barni Hockey Club in connection with the tournament

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Balochistan Quetta Sports Martyrs Shaheed Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.