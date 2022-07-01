Lasi lauds govt for releasing Rs, 2 million to Lasbela Press Club

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Public circles of Lasbela and Chairman Aman Lasi Foundation (ALF) Amanullah Lasi on Friday appreciated the government for releasing grant of Rs. 2 million to the Press Club of Lasbela district.

In a statement, he thanked for the present Information Secretary Imran Afridi DGPR Aurangzeb Kasi, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti, District Accounts Officer Farooq Toqi and Assistant Director Information Department who had made tireless work in this regard.

Amanullah Lasi said that journalism was the fourth pillar of the country saying that every word written with the tip of a journalist's pen smells of the welfare of the country.

He said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government and Provincial President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani were taking measures to develop each fields of the province saying that the hefty funds has been released for Press Club of the Lasbela was positive sign for journalists of the district.