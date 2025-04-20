Lassi – A desi remedy for summer heat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) As the sun blazes over the City of Saints, Multanis are turning to their age-old favorite lassi, a yogurt-based drink to beat the summer heat. Widely cherished across the region, this creamy, refreshing beverage remains a top choice during the hot months.

Lassi, originally salty in flavor, was once a rural tradition, but with time urban areas like Multan have embraced the sweeter version. Despite this shift, many still enjoy the salted variant, especially in rural parts of southern Punjab. Local residents describe lassi as more than just a drink, it’s a cultural staple. "Lassi is a part of our identity. We usually enjoy it after meals. It refreshes the body and has several health benefits," said Muhammad Imran, a regular customer at a lassi shop in New Multan.

The owner of a shop said his family has been in the business for several years and claimed that his family had initiated the trend for adding different flavours to milk-based drinks.

He added that the traditional tall steel glasses used for serving lassi are loved by locals and are also used as decoration pieces in houses.

Most customers ask for sweet lassi along with kulcha or chicken-stuffed paratha for breakfast in summer. In fact, many of our customers drink salted lassi with every meal during the summer, he added.

Another shopkeeper, Muhammad Ramzan, said citizens come to his shop for a drink of lassi in the afternoon.

A group of university students enjoying lassi at Dera Adda described it as “rich enough to replace lunch.” One added, "it keeps us full and cool, that’s all we need in this heat."

Another citizen said during summers streets are filled with vendors selling lassi which is helpful in dealing with the high temperatures. According to nutritionists, the healthy and tasty drink lassi is a popular drink which

is one of the best cooling summer drinks. It’s packed with calcium, vitamin D and many essential vitamins. Drinking lassi can help prevent stomach bloating, constipation and other digestive issues, Dr Aziz Ahmed said.