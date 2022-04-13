UrduPoint.com

Lassi In High Demand At Restaurants, Food Stalls During Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Lassi in high demand at restaurants, food stalls during Ramzan

The demand for Lassi a traditional drink made by blending yogurt with water and adding salt or sugar to it � has increased at restaurants and roadside food stalls in the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the holy month of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The demand for Lassi a traditional drink made by blending yogurt with water and adding salt or sugar to it � has increased at restaurants and roadside food stalls in the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to the owner of a restaurant in Karachi Company, students and hostelites have made lassi a must item of iftar and sehri.

"For sehri, they want lassi and paratha. But they usually do not take anything else with lassi at iftar." Dr Iqbal Hussain, said while talking to APP that Lassi was basically a traditional Punjabi which offered many health benefits. "It is rich in calories that boost energy in the human body.

People, who cannot eat much in sehri, can take one or two glass of lassi to meet the nutritional needs of their bodies," he added.

"I am a painter who has to do hard work while fasting. That's why, I drink lassi in iftar every day as it helps me restore my energies quickly," said Sajid, a resident of Ghauri Town.

"I was selling fresh fruit juice at my roadside stall in Sadiqabad, but every customer coming to my stall at night was asking for lassi. The low sales compelled me to replace juice with sweet and salty lassi. Now I am earning sufficient amount of money by working from iftar time to sehri time," a roadside food vendor, Asif in Sadiqbad said.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Water Company Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Money From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa to hold exhibition of Islamic Calligraph ..

Lok Virsa to hold exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy from April 22

17 seconds ago
 NBF promoting book reading culture in various dist ..

NBF promoting book reading culture in various districts

18 seconds ago
 POA forms probe committee

POA forms probe committee

15 minutes ago
 14 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

14 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

15 minutes ago
 Twitter reacts as reports of altercation between H ..

Twitter reacts as reports of altercation between Hamza, Aleem surface

28 minutes ago
 US, Japan Conducting Exercises With Nuclear Aircra ..

US, Japan Conducting Exercises With Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan - R ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.