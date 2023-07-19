Last date for admission in AIOU Sept 5: Nasreen Akhtar Mirza

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Rawalpindi Nasreen Akhtar Mirza on Wednesday said the University's autumn semester 2023 enrollment has started from July 15 whereas the last date of admission is September 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Rawalpindi Nasreen Akhtar Mirza on Wednesday said the University's autumn semester 2023 enrollment has started from July 15 whereas the last date of admission is September 5.

The Regional Director Rawalpindi, said the first phase admissions include matric, Matric pedagogy, matric open courses FA, ICom, FA dars Nizami, FA open courses, middle tech, certificate courses/diploma programs while PhD programs / BS programs (F A, FS based four years)/MPhil/MS/MSc/(Hons) programmes and MBA Programmes, said a news release.

The last date for Post Graduate Diploma Online Admission (Main Campus) is August 15, 2023. Admission forms and prospectus of all admissions will be available online on the university website.

Admission forms and prospectus of matric and FA programs will also be available from Regional Campus Rawalpindi and Cell Point. As per the university admission policy, online application is mandatory for admission to BS/MSc/MPhil and PhD programs. While for matriculation and FA programs, the admission form can be submitted through by hand or online.