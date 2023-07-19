Open Menu

Last Date For Admission In AIOU Sept 5: Nasreen Akhtar Mirza

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Last date for admission in AIOU Sept 5: Nasreen Akhtar Mirza

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Rawalpindi Nasreen Akhtar Mirza on Wednesday said the University's autumn semester 2023 enrollment has started from July 15 whereas the last date of admission is September 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Rawalpindi Nasreen Akhtar Mirza on Wednesday said the University's autumn semester 2023 enrollment has started from July 15 whereas the last date of admission is September 5.

The Regional Director Rawalpindi, said the first phase admissions include matric, Matric pedagogy, matric open courses FA, ICom, FA dars Nizami, FA open courses, middle tech, certificate courses/diploma programs while PhD programs / BS programs (F A, FS based four years)/MPhil/MS/MSc/(Hons) programmes and MBA Programmes, said a news release.

The last date for Post Graduate Diploma Online Admission (Main Campus) is August 15, 2023. Admission forms and prospectus of all admissions will be available online on the university website.

Admission forms and prospectus of matric and FA programs will also be available from Regional Campus Rawalpindi and Cell Point. As per the university admission policy, online application is mandatory for admission to BS/MSc/MPhil and PhD programs. While for matriculation and FA programs, the admission form can be submitted through by hand or online.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University July August September Post All From

Recent Stories

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sect ..

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional tr ..

5 minutes ago
 Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahar ..

Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahara region

5 minutes ago
 Apple Developing Own AI Technologies to Challenge ..

Apple Developing Own AI Technologies to Challenge Existing Systems on Market - R ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar f ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for setting up more technical, ..

5 minutes ago
 Trinity Icon Moved From Moscow Cathedral to Grabar ..

Trinity Icon Moved From Moscow Cathedral to Grabar Art Center

1 minute ago
 HEC employees thanked SAPM for getting their salar ..

HEC employees thanked SAPM for getting their salaries release

1 minute ago
Mandatory AI Use Should Be Requirement for Receivi ..

Mandatory AI Use Should Be Requirement for Receiving State Subsidies - Putin

1 minute ago
 Guterres warns against malicious use of artificial ..

Guterres warns against malicious use of artificial intelligence (AI); calls for ..

2 minutes ago
 Vingegaard climbs closer to Tour title by crushing ..

Vingegaard climbs closer to Tour title by crushing Pogacar again

2 minutes ago
 DC Jhal Magsi Ramzan directs for successful polio ..

DC Jhal Magsi Ramzan directs for successful polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Congo virus affected women being treated in hospit ..

Congo virus affected women being treated in hospital says health authorities

2 minutes ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan