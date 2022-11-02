UrduPoint.com

Last Date For Encashment Of Withdrawn Prize Bonds Extended

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Last date for encashment of withdrawn Prize Bonds extended

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has given another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs7500, 15,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 encashed by June 30, 2023.

Earlier, the government had fixed deadline of June 30, 2022, for redemption/encashment of these prize bonds. However, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed, a final opportunity has been given for encashment, said SBP release on Wednesday.

The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have following options of encashment or exchange.

a.Encashment at face value b.

Conversion to Premium Prize Bonds of Rs 25,000 or Rs. 40,000 (Registered) c.Replacement with Special Savings Certificates or Defense Savings Certificates The prize bonds can be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till June 30, 2023.

The SBP has issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date.

These prize bonds shall not be en-cashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended deadline, thereby rendering them worthless.

APP /ah

