Last date for renewal, new affiliation of educational institutions fixed at 26 September

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Secondary and Higher Secondary board of education Shaheed Benazirabad has announced for information of concerned persons that last date for renewal and new affiliation of government and private high schools, higher secondary schools and colleges with Education Board SBA for the Education Session 2022-2023 is fixed at 26 September 2022.

After the expiry of stipulated date the desiring institutions would pay late of Rs 500 from 27 Sept to 04 October, Rs 1000 from 05 October to 10 Oct and Rs. 2000 from 11 October to 17 October 2022.