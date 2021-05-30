ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended the last date for submission of entries for participating in Seerat, Na'at Books, Articles Contests till June 4, 2021.

According to ministry official, the last date has been extended due to COVID-19 situation and Eid Holiday.

The interested authors were required to send their entries for participating in the competition titled "Role of Mosques, Seminaries and Imam Bargahs for Unity and concept of a welfare state in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH)." The authors would be awarded prizes ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 100,000 in five categories.

The ministry has offered three cash prizes Rs 100,000; Rs 75,000 and Rs 35,000 to the first three best written on Seerah, reference books in national language,while one prize worth Rs 35,000 is reserved for books written in each Regional language of Pakistan. Likewise, three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 have been offered for Seerat books written for children in National language.

And three prizes worth Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 have been offered for writing books on Seerat in foreign (English,Arabic) language.

Three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000 would be given to National language written Na'at books. One prize worth Rs 35,000 would be awarded to books containing Na'ats in Regional languages of Pakistan.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each will be given to female scholars on writing books on Seerat-un-Nabi, Naat-e-Rasool (S.

A. W.S) or on any General Islamic topic in urdu and English language. Three prizes worth Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively would be given to journals and magazines on publishing special Seerat or Na'at numbers.

Seerah Articles of men and women separately carrying first, second and third prize worth Rs 35,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively at national level while three prizes for Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 would be awarded to best writers of Azad Kashmir, Gilgat-Biltastan and Islamabad capital territory,(combined prizes).

All those desirous to participate in the competition are asked to send 10 copies of their books, journals, etc and five copies of their articles along with their complete bio-data , contact numbers along with attested copies of last degree, domicile, and computerised national identity cards to Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa Javed, deputy director (Seerat), to Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, first floor, Kohsar Block,New Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

While soft copies should be emailed to ddseerat@gmail.com. More details could be spotted by clicking www.mora.gov.pk.

The winners of last year's Seerat book competition were not eligible for participating in this competition.

The prizes would be distributed among the winners during Seerah Conference scheduled to be held on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12.