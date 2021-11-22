UrduPoint.com

Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidature In LB Polls Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:12 PM

Last date for withdrawal of candidature in LB polls Monday

The Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that November 22 (Monday) is the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers in 17 districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that November 22 (Monday) is the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers in 17 districts of the province.

The spokesman said that on November 23 election symbols would be allotted to candidates and final list would be issued for local bodies elections to be held on December 19, 2021.

Those candidates who are contesting elections are directed to submit their party ticket with the concerned Returning Officer.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan November December Nomination Papers

