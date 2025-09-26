Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers for KP LG by-elections set for Sept 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced that the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers for the third phase of by-elections on vacant local government seats is September 29.

According to official release on Friday, polling will be held on October 19, across 11 districts of the province, where 24 vacant seats in various categories of Village Councils will be contested.

The districts include Charsadda, Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Kohat, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra.

The final list of candidates along with their allotted election symbols will be issued on September 30, while Returning Officers will announce the official results on October 22.

A spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner, said the arrangements are being finalized to ensure transparent and peaceful conduct of the polls.