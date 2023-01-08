Last date of objection on the UCs delimitation list Jan 23

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The District Election Commission, Rawalpindi will receive objections on the preliminary list of the delimitation of union councils (UCs) Constituencies from January 9 to 23.

According to the EC office spokesman, the preliminary list of constituencies of union councils was published on January 7, and committees were formed to hear objections to the delimitation of the union councils.

He said the residents or aspirant candidates can get the delimitation list of their area by submitting an application to the district election commission office.

No objection would be considered after the last scheduled date, he added.