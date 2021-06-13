UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Date To Apply For 1,143 Jobs Extended Till June 21: Sheikh Rasheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:31 AM

Last date to apply for 1,143 jobs extended till June 21: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday took notice on public complaints and extended one week time till June 21 to apply for 1,143 posts of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday took notice on public complaints and extended one week time till June 21 to apply for 1,143 posts of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The minister issued orders on public complaints of 'link down' and 'hanging' of the FIA's job portal https://jobs.fia.gov.pk due to abnormal load.

Sheikh Rasheed, in a statement, said the FIA had extended the date for applying for the 1,143 posts by one week from June 14 to June 21 in the public interest. Now the job seekers could apply for the posts of Grade 1 to 15 till June 21.

Necessary instructions had been issued to the Interior Ministry and the FIA, he added.

More than 800,000 applications had been received so far, the minister said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Interior Minister Job Federal Investigation Agency June From

Recent Stories

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapse in Euro ..

5 minutes ago

'At the end of her life, I had to be there': Krejc ..

5 minutes ago

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after Euro 2020 game c ..

5 minutes ago

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test score ..

19 minutes ago

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

19 minutes ago

FPCCI terms federal budget as balanced, tax-free

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.