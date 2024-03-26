Open Menu

Last Day For Withdrawal Of Senate Candidates Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has said that tomorrow is the last day for the withdrawal of candidates for the Senate elections 2024.

In all 35 candidates have submitted their forms for 12 seats of the Senate from Sindh.

The elections are being held for 7 general, 2 technocrat, 2 women and 1 minority seats in the Senate from Sindh.

