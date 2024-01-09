Last day of registration for AIOU convocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is scheduled to take place on January 31, 2024, and today (Wednesday 10th January) is the last day for registration.

Meanwhile, according to AIOU, the eligibility criteria for registration has also been amended and the condition of at least 70 percent marks has been removed. Now all the graduates from Semester Autumn 2004 to Spring 2022 can register on http://convocation.aiou.edu.pk.

The convocation is of great importance in the life of a student, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has advised students to take advantage of this opportunity, register themselves and make this convocation a memorable moment of life.

AIOU Convocation 2024 will be held on January 31, 2024, at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr.

Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will be the chief guest at the event. Students from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Rawalpindi Division (Attack, Chaklala, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi) will participate in the convocation at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad.

The convocation for the Karachi chapter is scheduled for March 3, 2024, while Lahore's convocation will be held on March 28.

Quetta will host its ceremony on May 19, and the convocation for Peshawar is scheduled for June 9, 2024.

PhD graduates are required to register in Islamabad only.

The students of MPhil programs will be awarded gold medals and degrees at the convocations held in their respective cities. For more details about the convocation, students can contact [email protected] or 051-9571717.