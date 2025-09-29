Open Menu

Last Day To Avail RCB's 15% Tax Rebates

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Last day to avail RCB's 15% tax rebates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The last day to avail 15% tax rebate on property tax ends on Tuesday as Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) had announced the wave off till September 30 for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Property tax bills were dispatched to the households at their addresses with facility of generating the bills on spot at RCB.

"RCB encourages the public to fulfill their civic responsibility and take advantage of this discount by paying taxes on time. Non-payment may lead to legal action under the revised Cantonment Act 2023, following a Demand Notice", said Amir Rasheed, the RCB chief.

