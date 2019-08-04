Last Hajj flight to land in Saudi Arabia on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The last Hajj flight is scheduled to land at King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah on Monday, according to the Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA).

The departure flights will start on Dhul Hijja 13 (Aug. 14) while the GCC pilgrims will depart on the next day and the other Hajj flights will start on Dhul Hijja 15 (Aug. 16) and continue until the end of the pilgrimage on Muharram 15 (Sept. 15).

GACA said KAIA and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah have received a total of 6,000 Hajj flights, Saudi Gazette reported.

The authority warn airway companies transporting pilgrims back home with heavy fines if they delay their flights for no acceptable reasons.

Meanwhile, the Hajj Terminal at the KAIA will change its 14 lounges into departure units with 208 Passports counters to complete departure formalities.

The terminal will also have ground services to handle luggage of pilgrims.