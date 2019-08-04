UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Hajj Flight To Land In Saudi Arabia On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:50 PM

Last Hajj flight to land in Saudi Arabia on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The last Hajj flight is scheduled to land at King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah on Monday, according to the Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA).

The departure flights will start on Dhul Hijja 13 (Aug. 14) while the GCC pilgrims will depart on the next day and the other Hajj flights will start on Dhul Hijja 15 (Aug. 16) and continue until the end of the pilgrimage on Muharram 15 (Sept. 15).

GACA said KAIA and Prince Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah have received a total of 6,000 Hajj flights, Saudi Gazette reported.

The authority warn airway companies transporting pilgrims back home with heavy fines if they delay their flights for no acceptable reasons.

Meanwhile, the Hajj Terminal at the KAIA will change its 14 lounges into departure units with 208 Passports counters to complete departure formalities.

The terminal will also have ground services to handle luggage of pilgrims.

Related Topics

Hajj Jeddah Saudi Saudi Arabia Airport Muharram

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation&#039;s SMS donation platform ..

2 hours ago

DHA tours Expo 2020 Emergency Centre

2 hours ago

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

2 hours ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

4 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.