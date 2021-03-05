Last month police arrested more than 40 anti- social elements

Police during the last month have arrested more than 40 anti social elements including 22 proclaimed offenders and registered cases against them under the act

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police during the last month have arrested more than 40 anti social elements including 22 proclaimed offenders and registered cases against them under the act .

A press release issued from Distt Police Headquarters said this.

As per its information those arrested include 22 proclaimed offenders while 18 other accused have been arrested involved in different crimes.

Police recovered 58 kg charas, 78 litres wine, 02 kg opium, 39 pistols, four rifles, 01 shot gun, 354 bullets. Beside this police have also recovered million of rupees , 8 motorbikes , 02 vehicles and valuables from their possession