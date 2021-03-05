UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Month Police Arrested More Than 40 Anti- Social Elements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:59 PM

Last month police arrested more than 40 anti- social elements

Police during the last month have arrested more than 40 anti social elements including 22 proclaimed offenders and registered cases against them under the act

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police during the last month have arrested more than 40 anti social elements including 22 proclaimed offenders and registered cases against them under the act .

A press release issued from Distt Police Headquarters said this.

As per its information those arrested include 22 proclaimed offenders while 18 other accused have been arrested involved in different crimes.

Police recovered 58 kg charas, 78 litres wine, 02 kg opium, 39 pistols, four rifles, 01 shot gun, 354 bullets. Beside this police have also recovered million of rupees , 8 motorbikes , 02 vehicles and valuables from their possession

Related Topics

Police Vehicles From Million

Recent Stories

Colonization of 2nd CPEC, SEZ start with Rs.53.6 b ..

2 minutes ago

35 held with drugs, weapons

2 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says COVAX Distributes More Than 20Ml ..

26 minutes ago

Swiss hold minute's silence for Covid victims

26 minutes ago

Hesitant handshakes, masked smiles: a papal trip i ..

26 minutes ago

Hunt still on for S.Africa's escapee crocodiles

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.