Last rain of the month likely tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Wednesday said last rain of the ongoing month is expected on Thursday in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including Punjab, Sialkot Gujranwala Sargodha Mianwali.

Talking to APP he said that the last days of the month would likely to persist dry which would also rise in temperature.

He further informed that in the first week of the coming month May there would be heavy rainfall expected due to which the last 'Ashra'of Ramadan would be expected pleasant.