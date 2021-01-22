UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Rain-spell Of Month To Drop Mercury, Reduce Fog: Spokesman PMD

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Last rain-spell of month to drop mercury, reduce fog: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The last two-day rain spell with snowfall over hills of the current month in few areas of the country would drop mercury as well as reduce level of fog in the country.

Talking to APP, Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Friday said the rain spell would likely to grip northern areas followed by snowfall over hills.

Fog would also reduce due to rain in fog hit areas of the country, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

16 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

43 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

58 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

58 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

1 hour ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.