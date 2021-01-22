Last rain-spell of month to drop mercury, reduce fog: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The last two-day rain spell with snowfall over hills of the current month in few areas of the country would drop mercury as well as reduce level of fog in the country.

Talking to APP, Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Friday said the rain spell would likely to grip northern areas followed by snowfall over hills.

Fog would also reduce due to rain in fog hit areas of the country, he said.

