Last Ritual Of Sepoy Anosh Observed With Full Military Honor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Last ritual of Sepoy Anosh observed with full military honor

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The last rituals of 24-year-old Sepoy Anosh Rufun were held at Convent school in Wah Cantt with full military honor on Saturday.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Chief Lt General Tahir Hameed Shah, along with other military officials, has participated in the guard of honor for the lat soldier.

Later, his body was laid to rest at his native graveyard, near a cement factory.

Anosh was among five soldiers who lost their lives while boots on after an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted their vehicle in the general area of Sadda in Kurram District. Anosh's father, Mr. Rufun, was a retired clerk at Convent School. 

APP/ajq/378

